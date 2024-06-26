A spokesperson from PLACE explained: “Build a model that uses at least one window. You can make your model as big as a real window or as small as a pair of glasses. You can experiment with materials, layer them together or paint them, frame them in an interesting way or consider playing with shadow and light. What about using a light source? Does your model require light from a certain angle to look its best? If so, think about how you will show this to the judges- you could position it next to a window for example.