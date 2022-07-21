Young people are invited to a Looe skate and scooter park meeting ( )

YOUNG people who would like to give their feedback on the design for a new skate and scooter park in Looe are being encouraged to come along to a meeting on Wednesday (July 27).

The event at The Haven from 3pm will be a chance for everyone who attended the first meeting and any new under-18s who wish to be involved, to see the initial designs and make their views known.

“Once we have an agreed design, we will then meet with older skaters and those friends and parents who want to be involved with the planning application, to discuss things like fundraising,” said Kim Spencer of the Looe Development Trust. The Trust has been carrying out the background tasks for the Wheeled Sport Facility project for some months, and is working with The Boundless Trust, Cornwall Council, Looe Town Council and other supporters to make it a reality.