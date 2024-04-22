TWO local young farmers’ clubs joined forces recently to travel up to Shaftesbury where they learnt about agricultural machinery dealing.
Club members from Callington Young Farmers joined Landrake Young Farmers to pay a visit to RJ & KD Mclean Ltd based near Wiltshire.
RJ & KD Mclean Ltd have been offering their services to farmers, ground-workers, builders and contractors for around 30 years – they buy and supply second hand tractors, diggers, dumpers and plant equipment .
While on their visit, the young farmers were shown around the company and yard and were given a talk about the process of buying and selling machinery.
A spokesperson from Callington Young Famers’ Club explained: “We learnt about their 45 years of history and how they grew to being one of the biggest plant and agriculture dealers in the country as well as the world. “Thank you to the Mclean family for their hospitality. Everyone thoughtly enjoyed it and took home some amazing memories.”
Callington Young Farmers’ Club has members from 15 to 27 years old and meet every Thursday evening.
The club welcomes always new members - farmers or not. To find out more visit the club’s Facebook page.