A YELLOW weather warning for rain has been put in place for all of Devon and Cornwall later today (June 8).
Residents have been advised to expect rain to become heavy and persistent from 6pm this evening, until 3am.
Penny from the Kernow Weather Team explained: “As you can see the there are heavier bursts of rain now approaching from the south. Please do take extra care out today' as conditions are likely to deteriorate.
“There could be thunder embedded too, as there is a risk, although we haven't spotted any activities just yet. Stay safe out there.”
The Met Office has suggested that some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely, and that public transport services may also be affected.