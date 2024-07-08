New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 25 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Spires at Allen, Truro College, College Road, Gloweth; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: The Potting Shed at Cafe, Newquay Garden Centre, Garden Way, Quintrell Downs; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Smokey Joes Cafe at Scorrier, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Little Bay at Little Bay Cafe, 33a West End, Pentewan, St Austell; rated on July 2
• Rated 5: The Flying Duck Bistro at Cafe, Wayfarers, Relubbus Lane, St Hilary; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: Beach Cafe at Retallack Beach Cafe, Retallack Resort & Spa, Winnards Perch, St Columb; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Cod On The Corner at 2 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Habaneros Burrito Bar at Habaneros Street Food, 11 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Mawgan Porth Holiday Park at The Park, Mawgan Porth, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Mermaid Seafood Restaurant at 21 Fish Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: The Snack Stop at Unit 2, The Old Coach Station, New Road, Callington; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: The Watermargin at 2 Gover Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Ogy1 Pasty Shop at Carlyon Beach Car Park, Carlyon Bay, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Porthminster Cafe at Porthminster Beach Services, Porthminster, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: The Butchers Bakehouse at 20 Polmorla Walk, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: The Galley Charlestown at The Galley, Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on June 25
• Rated 4: 12 Beach Road at Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 4: Bude Tandoori at Burn Court, 12 Burn View, Bude, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 3: Kick Start Cafe at 1 Bude Business Centre, Kings Hill Industrial Estate, Bude, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 3: T J S Victoria Cafe at Victoria Cafe, Victoria Business Park, Roche, St Austell; rated on June 14
• Rated 3: Trebonney Fish And Chips at Trebonney Fish And Chip Shop, 21 Fore Street, Roche, St Austell; rated on June 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at 44 Fore Street, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on July 2
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Oriental Chinese Takeaway at 30 Higher Bore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on July 2
• Rated 5: The Hut At Atlantic Reach at The Hut, Atlantic Reach, Carworgie, Newquay; rated on July 2
• Rated 5: Charlestown Youth Football Club at Charlestown Afc, St Mewan Park, St Mewan, St Austell; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Chicken Point at 7 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Peking Palace at 12 Turf Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Porthminster Beach Townside Takeaway at Townside Takeaway, Porthminster, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 25
• Rated 1: Ming Kitchen at 11 Fore Street, Callington, Cornwall; rated on June 13