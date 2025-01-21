STORM Eowyn has been named by the Met Office, bringing the recent spell of relatively dry weather to an end.
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued, in effect from midnight on Friday, January 24, until 11.59pm.
Forecasters from the Kernow Weather Team shared their observations, stating: “The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, in effect from Friday at midnight until 11.59pm. This advisory is in response to the impending approach of Storm Éowyn, which is forecasted to traverse the northwest region of the UK on Friday before moving northeastward and clearing the area by Saturday morning.
“Storm Éowyn is expected to bring a significant spell of very strong winds, starting with southeasterly gusts that will shift to westerly. Meteorological forecasts predict peak gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph over inland areas, while coastal regions and elevated terrains may experience gusts ranging from 60 to 70 mph. In particularly exposed locations, especially along the north coast of Cornwall, wind speeds could exceed 90 mph, posing serious risks to safety and property.
“Accompanying the strong winds, substantial rainfall is also anticipated. Coastal residents should exercise heightened caution during this stormy weather, as large waves generated by the storm can be extremely hazardous. It's important to remember that even from a safe distance onshore, powerful breaking waves can sweep individuals off their feet, potentially pulling them into the sea. Therefore, those in coastal areas are urged to stay alert to changing conditions.
“If you plan to be near cliffs or other exposed areas, ensure that you are fully aware of your route and take precautionary measures to safeguard yourself. It's advisable to keep dogs on a lead to prevent them from straying into dangerous conditions. In the event of an emergency, do not hesitate to call 999 and request the Coastguard.
“Check for any loose items outside, such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences, and make arrangements to secure or bring these items indoors to prevent them from becoming projectiles in the high winds. Proper preparation can greatly reduce the risk of damage and ensure safety during this severe weather event.”