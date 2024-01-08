The South West is set for some wintery weather, as the region is issued a yellow warning for ice and snow today.
From 3pm this afternoon (Monday, January 8) until 3am tomorrow, ice and small amounts of snow are expected across the area.
With temperatures expected to enter minus figures overnight, surfaces may become icy.
A spokesperson from the Met Office said: "Ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places."
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces are possible.