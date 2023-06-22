Year 11 students at Callington Community College are celebrating their end of year prom this evening at St Mellion International Resort.
Dressed to impress the students arrived in tractors, on motorbikes, in lorries, campervans and a fire engine to cheers from proud parents, teachers and supporters.
Head of Year 11 Miss Becky Dunlop said the prom had been the talk of the school for many months and it was fantastic to see the day arrive.
"This is the year group that had no trips and none of the usual activities due to Covid so we have made it a little bit extra special for them at this year's prom.'