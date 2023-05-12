PLYM left Torpoint on Friday, 5 May for the six hour journey to the dry dock facilities at A & P Falmouth where the refit is being carried out.
Having arrived safely later that day, the ferry is now docked in No three dock at A & P Falmouth’s facility.
Work has been progressing in all areas during this week, including painting preparations, the removal of chain sheaves for re-build, and the inspection of tanks and void spaces.
During the weekend the ramps will be lifted off to allow repairs and painting of the structure, together with an inspection, and where required, replacement of the hinges.
Tamar Crossings operate the ferries 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in all weathers. Achieving this requires a significant planned maintenance programme. While the majority of maintenance is carried out while the vessels are afloat or during off peak periods while an individual vessel is not on scheduled service, some maintenance activities have to be carried out during refits in dry dock conditions.
PLYM’s refit will include a number of key elements, including:
- A mandatory dry docking to allow a survey of the underwater hull to ensure the material state is sufficient to safely last a further five years. This is a statutory requirement and satisfactory completion is required to allow the issue of a Chain Ferry Certificate by the regulatory authority, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
- Replacing systems and equipment that are becoming obsolete or have reached end of life, including chainwheel drive couplings and bearings, together with propulsion motor electronic drive components.
Repainting the vessel both above and below the waterline
A two ferry service is still continuing to run during the refit period. This means one ferry is leaving each side of the river every 15 minutes (on the hour and 15, 30 and 45 minutes past the hour), with the normal single ferry, half hourly, night service from 2200 to 0630.”