Agriculture, environment and sustainability are at the core of the show’s educational remit and volunteers have worked hard to reduce unnecessary waste and profile those doing their bit for the planet. This year’s Sustainability Champion was judged by Tom Coles of Mitchell Dickinson who chose Keith Sutherland of Tamar Trees. Keith grows and supplies UK sourced native trees, from seed to sapling in his nursery in the Carey Valley, a tributary to the Tamar. His passion for native woodland security which in turn promotes wildlife habitats and supports and benefits our beautiful flora and fauna convinced Tom he was a worthy winner.