The ‘3 Bags Full’ wool market filled Liskeard Public Hall with colour, texture, conversation and laughter on Saturday, October 7.
The stalls were hosted by a wide range of small businesses from all over the West Country from some well-known names to those running their first stall at a market. Two Liskeard shops were very enthusiastic about their participation in the event.
Liz Trinder from the Sewing Shop said: “A big thank you to 3 Bags Full for another successful wool market and a huge thank you to everyone who visited today without you the event would not be the success it is. Lovely to meet so many new customers and hear of many new projects planned.”
Liz Hopkins from Bumblebee Knitting was also very pleased.
She added: “Wow, what an amazing day at 3 Bags Full wool market today.
“Huge thank you to everyone who visited my stand. I had a wonderful time and met some amazing crafters and wonderful people.”
The town businesses also benefited more widely as almost two thirds of those attending said they had also visited a shop or café whilst in town for the event.
Rachel Brooks, one of the organisers said: “It was amazing to see so many people enjoying the market.
“I’d like to thank everyone who made it possible including our wonderful team of volunteers, our lovely stallholders, Cathy Ross from the Hub with her delicious pop-up café, the great staff at the Public Hall and the Liskeard Scouts who were an enormous help in setting up.”
The woolly excitement continues with ‘Woolly Workshops’ until October 20. All the information is online at www.3bagsfull.org
There are still spaces left in some of the workshops.
To book, visit or telephone the Liskeard Tourist Information Centre in Forresters Hall in Pike Street, PL14 3JE (with the museum) 01579 349148.