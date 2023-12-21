There is also news recently of a new Cornwall Federation appointment which is the new representative of ACWW, namely Amanda Pink. The ACWW has always been a very important facet of the WI and we have previously been very active following events allowing members to have a real insight into the work of ACWW which was founded in 1929 bringing together rural women and their organizations across the world. It spans 82 countries and since 1947 have passed more than 180 policy resolutions by popular vote. The key concept behind each of these is the empowerment of rural women in all their diversity which continues to be the driving priority. They hold the view that rural women are the backbone of families, communities and nations. We, in Cornwall, have held many successful ACWW events in the past, and our reps have travelled abroad to attend their annual meetings in far flung areas of the world. We were all familiar with “Pennies for Friendship” and “Water for All” philanthropy. This year the Triennial World Conference was held in Kuala Lumpur. The Cornwall Federation has also held several International Days. Some will remember the stunning Brazil day which was both very colourful and educational, with competitions and activities, held at the Richard Lander School Truro, when we were honoured to welcome Lindsay Hackett-Pain, vice-president of ACWW. We look forward to hear what Amanda is planning for the members in supporting this important aspect of the WI. She would like to come to talk to the WI.