The WI in Cornwall certainly knows how to make a statement, especially when it’s kicking off the Christmas festivities.
What could be better than a memorable carol service surrounded by a backdrop of beautifully decorated trees, in a majestic Church, namely St Petroc’s at Bodmin? This moving service creating just the right Christmas atmosphere will be talking point for months ahead.
The lively and friendly atmosphere was in abundance at the December events, especially noticeable in the run-up to Christmas which draws people to the WI. The two county lunches, one at the Hannafore Point Hotel Looe and the other the Penventon Park Hotel Redruth where members in posh frocks enjoyed delicious food, animated conversation in delightfully decorated surroundings. A tonic for everyone. The popularity of the county lunches has long been established. The first lunches were held at St Mellion, organizer Rosemary Slee and Tregenna Castle, St Ives, organiser Sheila Goldsworthy, both on the same day as a new venture in April 1989 to gauge if this new project would be popular! Members have undoubtedly enjoyed their lunches down through the years.
The tea and tinsel event at County House was another event with the feel good factor which the WI members in Cornwall hold a gold star for enjoyment.
Fairtrade Farmers were at the COP28 UN Climate Summit to bring a special message to world leaders, “to stop talking and start taking action” which is a reminder to all of us to support Fairtrade and since the new simplified Fairtrade communities renewal process was launched in May, over 100 communities have recommitted to Fairtrade. The colourful Fairtrade booklet is full of good ideas or in their words,” Ethical inspirations” for the last minute forgotten Christmas presents. It is such a worthy cause to support this charity.
There is also news recently of a new Cornwall Federation appointment which is the new representative of ACWW, namely Amanda Pink. The ACWW has always been a very important facet of the WI and we have previously been very active following events allowing members to have a real insight into the work of ACWW which was founded in 1929 bringing together rural women and their organizations across the world. It spans 82 countries and since 1947 have passed more than 180 policy resolutions by popular vote. The key concept behind each of these is the empowerment of rural women in all their diversity which continues to be the driving priority. They hold the view that rural women are the backbone of families, communities and nations. We, in Cornwall, have held many successful ACWW events in the past, and our reps have travelled abroad to attend their annual meetings in far flung areas of the world. We were all familiar with “Pennies for Friendship” and “Water for All” philanthropy. This year the Triennial World Conference was held in Kuala Lumpur. The Cornwall Federation has also held several International Days. Some will remember the stunning Brazil day which was both very colourful and educational, with competitions and activities, held at the Richard Lander School Truro, when we were honoured to welcome Lindsay Hackett-Pain, vice-president of ACWW. We look forward to hear what Amanda is planning for the members in supporting this important aspect of the WI. She would like to come to talk to the WI.
In keeping with this topic CFWI are organising an International Women’s Day afternoon tea, at the Penventon Park Hotel Redruth, on Friday, March 8, at 2pm. International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political and socio-economical achievements of women. After tea the guest speaker will be Kathryn Billing, Cornwall chief fire officer. Cost £28. Further information from Helen Kestle 01736753104.
If you haven’t had enough to eat over the Christmas, there more to come! January is always a bit glum and there nothing like a good CFWI lunch to cheer you up under what ever heading it’s called. This is a retro lunch on Friday, January 12, at County House 12 for 12.30pm. This is a lunch with a difference, we are asked to wear what we like, 70s style if possible, and the food will be interesting! What was on our plates back in the 70s? This is going to be great fun. What a good idea to start the year. Further information from Jane Dover 01872 223819.
We are fortunate as Cornish members to have an absorbing programme ahead in 2024, and yes, thank goodness there are more lunches ahead!
However over the holiday period members have their home work to do, starting on page 22 of the November/December edition of WI Life are the four resolutions brought forward for each member to choose one which they consider should become a resolution to be debated at next year’s annual meeting which is at the Royal Albert Hall, London on June 5.
There is plenty of help suggested to come to a decision. The form must be submitted by February 11 to County House..