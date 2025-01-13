The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) has announced that funding has been secured for two essential enabling projects for the new Women and Children’s Hospital.
The trust announced this week that funding has been secured for two projects for the new Women and Children’s Hospital following letters of agreement from the New Hospital Programme and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
This means that the Cardiac Department Relocation project (from the Link Corridor into Trelawny Wing) and the Critical Electrical Infrastructure project (which will ensure electrical resilience on our Truro site until at least 2050) can now go ahead immediately.
“We are delighted to have the go-ahead for these really important projects, as our new hospital cannot be built without their completion. We look forward to working with National Grid and local construction partners to get the work done,” says Roberta Fuller, Women and Children’s Hospital Programme director for RCHT.
“Our new Women and Children’s Hospital programme has been going four years already, and we have so far spent £15.5-million. This has included considerable design works and planning across all our schemes, demolishing old houses on our site and creating a contractors’ compound, as well as car parking reprovision. We have also spent time over the last two years exploring how digital innovation can transform our physical environment, with our Silent Hospital pilot project and this kind of transformation work will be an essential feature in the development of our new buildings.”
“We are looking forward to the outcome of the national New Hospital Programme review, which should be very soon,” adds Steve Williamson, Chief Executive Officer at RCHT.
“Our scheme was already in an early NHP cohort because of the cramped conditions and poor state of the Princess Alexandra Wing, and it’s widely recognised that our new hospital is desperately needed. In this respect, and considering the most recent funding news, we are confident that RCHT remains on course to deliver a new Women and Children’s Hospital for the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”