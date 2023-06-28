A road that was closed after reports of a woman on an overbridge has now been reopened.
Police have confirmed that the woman is safe after the incident, on the A390 between Truro and St Austell.
At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers are currently at the A390 near Coliza Hill, following reports of concern for a woman on the overbridge.
"The road remains closed and emergency services are in attendance."
In a later statement, police confirmed the incident was over, the woman was safely in the company of officers and the roads had reopened.