A woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving offences after a road traffic collision in Bodmin.
Police were called to reports of a crash on the A389 in Bodmin.
Pictures from the scene circulated on social media showed two cars, one of which was overturned on Launceston Road.
Devon and Cornwall Police say that only minor injuries were sustained during the incident, with the road re-opened.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were notified at around 12.20pm to reports of a collision between two cars on the A389 at Bodmin.
"Injuries are believed to be minor.
"Road closures were put in place which have now been lifted.
"The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving and has been taken into custody."