Cath Jeffs, Devon Wildlife Trust’s South West Wildcat Project lead, said: “Returning the native wildcat to the South West is an exciting prospect but will only be possible with the support of local communities. We are hoping that lots of people will take part in the survey to help us understand both whether there would be support for bringing wildcats back, and any concerns and potential impacts that would need to be considered. I am really looking forward to seeing the results.”