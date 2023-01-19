Two contracts, part of the government’s nationwide £5-billion Project Gigabit to supply hard-to-reach areas with better broadband, have been awarded to the Liskeard-based supplier. It will see up to 19,250 homes and businesses in South West and Mid Cornwall connected. Work will start today to survey rural homes and businesses from Newquay to Fowey.
Building work to connect those in need to the fastest broadband on the market is set to begin as early as this summer.
Project Gigabit is the biggest broadband roll out in British history. It will help communities to seize the benefits of gigabit-capable networks and be ready for the future.
It will allow users to work, stream and use multiple smart devices online without a battle against bandwidth and the disruption often experienced with ageing networks.
The investment in the region reflects the government’s commitment to roll out gigabit broadband nationally and will help to create a level playing field for hard-to-reach communities and businesses around the county, bringing with it economic, environmental and social benefits for local people.
As a result of these new contracts, Wildanet expects to create 200 jobs on top of the 150 the company has created in the area already.
This will include a range of skilled roles across the build operation - including network design, surveying and partner management - plus engineering and head office roles. There will also be indirect opportunities for local companies such as civil contractors and through the supply chain.
