“It will also be used to fund crew emergency procedures (CEP) courses for crew. The three-day CEP course, held at the RNLI training college in Poole, trains crew in a range of emergency procedures including sea survival drills, how to deal with fires aboard lifeboats, how to right a capsized inshore lifeboat, how to abandon ship in the event of an emergency, team survival swimming, coping in a liferaft in simulated darkness, the importance of lifejackets and the correct use of flares, fire extinguishers and throw bags.”