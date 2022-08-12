WI Topics column by Sheila Goldsworthy
Shopping lifts the spirits and WI members know how to do that in abundance.
Clarks Village in Somerset has always been a favourite with members and some can still relish the excitement of making their first visit when the complex first opened many years ago.
However, the date for 2022 is Wednesday, October 12. The coach starts at Hayle at 7.30am then picks up at County House, Cornwall Services and Strawberry Fields for coffee.
Members will have about four hours at Street for lunch and shopping. This is the little treat which is just what we need before the darker evenings and chillier temperatures arrive. Cost £22. Further information from Penny Picton on 01209 843024.
With autumn fast approaching, members are on high alert to capture all the forthcoming autumn educational indoor events, and there are plenty on the agenda.
“Sew a mixed media picture” is the intriguing title of a different kind of sewing workshop. Members will make this picture using interesting papers and fabrics with hand and/or machine stitching. The theme is up to individual taste. Papers fabrics and base fabric will be supplied but members are asked to bring any scraps of fabric they would like to incorporate as well as a good selection of threads (both hand and machine) plus the usual sewing kit (needles, scissors etc), and of course your machine if you are going to use it.
Cost £15 (plus a small charge for the base fabric). Tea and coffee supplied but please bring your own lunch. All inquiries to Pat Mallett 01566 782555. This craft class event encapsulates all the best features of the WI. Modern, educational and enjoyable.
But there is more, much more. Craft taster days, formerly known as corner days, have a full agenda for the autumn. All with a Christmas theme, yes, Christmas. The WI knows how to prepare well in advance. The venues are Marazion Community Centre, Friday, November 4; St Erme Community Centre. Monday, November 7; Otterham and St Juliot Hall, Marshgate, Tuesday, November 22. All from 10am-4pm. Members will be able to try two crafts on the day but are asked to choose a third alternative in case the first choices are over booked.
The choices are 1) Stencilled Christmas designs on fabric to make Christmas napkins; 2) Small Christmas wreath (not at Marsgate); 3) Knitted Christmas tree decorations; 4) Gift bags for Christmas using fabric and felt; 5)Cartonnage-fabric covered card joined with ribbon to make eye-catching wall hanging; 6) Hanging Christmas angels using interesting papers; 7) Crochet (not at St Erme.). Two choices. Morning-introduction to crochet for beginners. Afternoon (for those with some experience of crochet) – a Christmas snowflake. Cost of the day £15 (tutors will make a small charge for materials). Optional soup and cake lunch, £5. For further information contact Pat Mallett 01566 782555.
However a little more grey matter is required in the craft area of the brain to design a tea towel, commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the opening of the new County House.
It is hoped that the design will reflect aspects of the WI in Cornwall. The winning design will be printed by a Cornish company and sold through the WI shop. The design artwork can be created on paper digitally, or a combination of both. The design must be drawn at the final print size 69cm x 44cm. Only one colour to be used. The design will be printed on white ethically-sourced 100% cotton cloth. More information about colours etc can be obtained on request or by checking the website of our print house www.lornawiles.co.uk More general information from Wendy Fiander 01752 823590.
“20 years at No.10”. 1966 -1986 was a previous celebration marking 20 years of ownership and recent refurbishment at our former County House at Strangways Terrace, Truro.
It was marked by an Open week with different activities and displays every day from 10am-9pm. Organised by the different sub-committees each day, it was a very contrasting showcase of all the many pursuits the CFWI could offer the members plus free tea and coffee! A very successful week.
In 2022, we have inherited the skill to organize popular events.
