WI topics and events

The Arts and Leisure sub-committee are encouraging us to keep fit this autumn, by trying Nordic Walking again. Nordic Walking is an enhanced walking technique that uses poles to work your upper body as well as your legs. Complementing your natural walking experience, it is suitable for all ages. This event is on October 19 at Lesu Fitness, Doublebois, Liskeard from 10-11am. In previous attempts some of us found the co-ordination between poles and legs a little tricky especially remembering when we walked down through Penrose Woods by Loe Bar to the sea. But like all enthusiastic WI members we keep trying. The ideal opportunity has been arranged with a Taster session. After this we will have the chance to complete the Nordic Walk Course parts 2, 3&4. This involves another 2 hours required to bring the course time plus taster to 3 hours. On completion of the full course you will then be a full Nordic Walking member. Cost £10. For the follow-up course, £35 (to be decided by individuals after the taster session and is not compulsory). For further information contact Sandra Buck 01872510568. We know this is good for us as well as a very enjoyable adventure, so give it another try now.