WI topics and events

Subscribe newsletter
We all have our own special recollections of our beloved Queen, and exemplary WI member, with the immeasurable contribution she has made to this country, but some of us have extra special memories, for instance, when the Queen visited the WI Marquee at the Royal Cornwall Show, in June 1989, with the heading in the following July edition of the County News.
“The Day the Queen Came”. The County Chairman, Rosemary Slee presented the officers, complete with hats and gloves of course, to her Majesty, who was dressed in a vivid green coat with matching hat, and the president of Egloshayle WI, Mrs Anne May, who was presented with the Royal Cornwall Show Cup, by her Majesty, for their winning entry. The title of the competition that year was” Forty-Two Sporting Occasions” For ten glorious minutes, from 12.48 -12 58, organized with military precision, the Queen was in our Marquee. She also looked at the Cream of Cornish Cookery Competition a very prestigious event for that year. The Queen was presented with a gift of beautiful hand-made handkerchiefs by the Federation, and her speedy response of gratitude was sent by her Lady in Waiting on the flight back to London. The letter was printed on the front cover of the following month’s County News so that all the Cornish members could see it. A day forever etched in our minds.
We shall be at the Royal Cornwall Showground again, this year, from the 19th-20th November, from 10am to 5pm. to support the WI Competitions at the Cornish Winter Fair. This is a free event held entirely under cover within the Exhibitions Halls at the Royal Cornwall Events centre Wadebridge from 10am to 5pm. It is very worthwhile to champion Cornish Food and Farming. There is a collaborative WI Class “Ice and Fire” as well as classes for individual members in Cookery, Handicraft and Floral Art. Full details are with the WI Secretary. A WI day out in November sounds like a jolly good idea.
Darker evenings call for more in-door activities and “Sew a Mixed Media Picture” sounds just the ticket to undertake a new craft this Autumn organized by the Cookery and Craft sub-committee. Pat Mallett is encouraging us to try this workshop on October 13 at County House from 10am to 3.30pm. The theme is up to the individual with interesting papers and fabrics, hand or machine stitching. Students need to bring scraps of fabric and a good selection of threads and as well as the usual sewing kit, needles, scissors etc and of course your sewing machine if you will be using it, plus most importantly your lunch! Tea and coffee provided. Further details from Pat Mallett 01566 782555.
The Arts and Leisure sub-committee are encouraging us to keep fit this autumn, by trying Nordic Walking again. Nordic Walking is an enhanced walking technique that uses poles to work your upper body as well as your legs. Complementing your natural walking experience, it is suitable for all ages. This event is on October 19 at Lesu Fitness, Doublebois, Liskeard from 10-11am. In previous attempts some of us found the co-ordination between poles and legs a little tricky especially remembering when we walked down through Penrose Woods by Loe Bar to the sea. But like all enthusiastic WI members we keep trying. The ideal opportunity has been arranged with a Taster session. After this we will have the chance to complete the Nordic Walk Course parts 2, 3&4. This involves another 2 hours required to bring the course time plus taster to 3 hours. On completion of the full course you will then be a full Nordic Walking member. Cost £10. For the follow-up course, £35 (to be decided by individuals after the taster session and is not compulsory). For further information contact Sandra Buck 01872510568. We know this is good for us as well as a very enjoyable adventure, so give it another try now.
Sandra is also encouraging us to take part in a couple of Leisure activities. There is to be another quiz at Ladock Community Hall on November 4 with a choice of times. 10.30am to 12.30pm or 2pm to 4pm. There will be the usual break to replenish the pangs of hunger with the renowned home bakes at £3 payable on the day Cost £15 for a team of four. Another winning and popular WI event. Further details from Sandra as above. This committee certainly likes to keep us occupied and why not when singing is listed as the number 1 “feel good” factor. “Singing is fun” is the title of an event being held at County House on November 18, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tracey Bailey is the Director of Acappella sound which is a group of women who meet each week to sing and have fun. She has a passion for getting everyone singing and using their voices, and has a special zeal for musical theatre and acappella harmonies. This promises to be a magical afternoon, just what we need to off set the gloomy days of November, Again further details from Sandra as above.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |