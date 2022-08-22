Which parts of country have we moved most during the pandemic?
The latest property market analysis by estate and lettings agent, Barrows and Forrester, has revealed that Rother, Tendring and South Hams have seen the highest level of pandemic property market activity when it comes to the most homes sold per 1,000 people.
Barrows and Forrester analysed property sales volumes since the start of the pandemic in January 2020 until now (April 2022 – latest available).
They then looked at how this level of market activity stacks up against the estimated population of each area, to find the areas where we’ve moved the most. The property market has boomed during the pandemic and while it now seems to be returning to a more measured rate of normality, there have been over 1,790m homes sold across England since January 2020. With an estimated population of 56.5m, that’s a rate of 46.8 homes sold per every 1,000 people in England.
The South West has seen the highest level of market activity when considered in relation to the population of the region. With 210,950 homes sold, that equates to 37.1 homes for every 1,000 people. At 22.6 homes sold per 1,000 people, London ranks as the region where we’ve moved the least during the pandemic. Nowhere has the property market been busier than in Rother in the South East, where 46.8 homes have sold for every 1,000 people, with Tendring on 46.8 and the South Hams on 45.8.
