A crowd of approximately 20,000 spectators descended on Davidstow to bear witness to the advertised Formula One event. However, also in attendance was high winds and driving rain, which would prove to be the least challenging of the problems that lay ahead that day for only one Formula One car had turned up. Seven cars took the grid for this race, most of which were Formula Two cars which had participated in the support race prior to this event. John Riseley-Pritchard was crowned the winner in his Connaught after leading from start to flag, followed by Jack Walton, Anthony Brooke and Tom Kyffin.