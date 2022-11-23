What’s inside this week’s Cornish Times?
Inside this week’s Cornish Times read about the dispute between decorated naval officer Barry Brooking and Saltash Town Council as Mr Brooking hopes to encourage the council to remember “the fallen” who are currently missing from the borough war memorial.
Charity is a big part of the news this week, with Children in Need leading the way with its fundraising, find out how schools in your area have been raising money for good causes across the country.
Schools have also been out in force taking part in the Primary Schools Cross Country League. With the second race of the season taking place at Lanhydrock, children from across our area got stuck in to try and secure a top spot in the table.
As well as all this, find out how you could be kicking off your festive season as Looe announce their plans for their big lights switch on; complete with parades, music, prizes and hot chocolate to warm you on a cold Christmas evening.
