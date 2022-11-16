What’s inside this week’s Cornish Times?
TOWNS and villages across the Cornish Times patch paid their respects to those who have fallen in conflict on Remembrance Sunday.
Inside this week’s Cornish Times there are three pages of pictures and reports from the local area. As ever there’s plenty of news as well.
Liskeard Lions have supported teenager Charlie Dugdale as he seeks a donor for an urgent stem cell transplant. We also hear from Charlie’s mother on the latest. Elsewhere in the town, Mayor Simon Cassidy has visited their French twin town Quimperlé to present a special piece of local artwork.
Down the coast, Looe RNLI have unveiled their new inshore lifeboat after fundraising success while Morval residents are left furious as a crucial neighbourhood plan vote is to take place outside the parish.
Over in Saltash, the mayor and mayoress have been busy laying wreaths across the town while there is the latest column from South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray and Colin Martin from the South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats and former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s latest column on local radio output.
