What’s inside this week’s Cornish Times
A LEVEL results from across the area are the main focus in this week’s Cornish Times newspaper.
There’s pictures and results from across the CT patch including Liskeard, Torpoint, Saltash, Callington and Callywith.
We also hear about Menheniot Parish Council unanimously opposing a housing development at Tencreek Farm near Liskeard, while Looe Harbour authorities have promised tough action on those tombstoning next to the harbour and pier.
On a more positive note, we hear about how Callington and District Lions are back in full swing, Coads Green WI’s trip to an RAF museum and how Liskeard In Bloom want your vote on the best flower display in the town.
There’s also the latest column from Liz Lawley of the South East Cornwall Labour Party on the work of nurses and medical professionals, as well as former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s thoughts on Devon’s Call plus much more.
