What’s in this week’s Cornish Times, on sale now
Pick up this week’s Cornish Times
Subscribe newsletter
THERE’S plenty going on in this week’s edition of the Cornish Times including excellent news for the local sports community.
After talks between local councillors, GLL and Liskeard School and Community College, the floodlight problems have been resolved, meaning clubs will have somewhere to train once the nights draw in in the coming months.
Elsewhere we hear from Kieran Owen and Charlie Buckley who are soon to walk ten miles along the South West coastpath to raise money towards the cancer treatment of best mate Barney Price.
In Saltash, Sonia Fox has been appointed the first female president of Saltash Lions Club in a decade, while there’s reaction to the shock news that Lloyds Bank in Looe is to close in January.
We hear about a number of community-led initiatives taking shape in Bodmin, including intoBodmin as they look to buy the Old Library from the council.
There’s a report and pictures on Callywith College leavers as well as more pictures from the recent Liskeard Show where the Cornish Times caught up with the 2-Minute Foundation’s campaigns manager Claire Giner to understand what the charity – whose aims are to clean up the planet two minutes at a time – get up to.
There’s a report on the recent Liskeard in Bloom 2022 judging which took place last week, although results won’t be announced for another few weeks, while Year 9 students at Callington Community College have won a national competition.
Quethiock hosted its first horticultural show since 2019, inside are the results and pictures while there’s also the usual community news and a monthly column from former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh, this time on the climate.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |