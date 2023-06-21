LOOE’S RNLI plays a large part in the town and features heavily in this week’s Cornish Times.
Hundreds gathered in the town for the official naming ceremony of new lifeboat Ollie Naismith II, while the RNLI have received over £6,000 from fundraising events.
Elsewhere in the town, the Looe Raft Race results have been released.
Up in Liskeard, controversial plans have been given the go ahead despite local concerns, while close by, plenty attend the Menheniot Cherry Fayre.
Also in Liskeard we hear about a bus run, while East Cornwall Hunt’s plans for new kennels are rejected.
Over in Bodmin, a local councillor has hit out over Cornwall Council’s potholes strategy, while Bodmin Minor Injuries Unit has finally moved to a new site at Bodmin Hospital.
The town also held a Cornwall Pride event. Inside are pictures and a report.
Finally, the friends and family of Bodmin stabbing victim Michael Riddiough-Allen have come together for a day of celebration.
We learn about floral bouquets being made in Torpoint from rubbish washed up on local beaches, while HMS Raleigh have been helping prepare the town for Armed Forces Day.
Torpoint’s own Paralympian Dave Wetherill has also received funding for his table tennis.
As ever there is all the latest community news including success for Duloe WI at the Royal Cornwall Show, while we check in at three local schools to see what they have been getting up to, including learning about personal safety and an interactive day.