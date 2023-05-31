LISKEARD Relay for Life attracts hundreds of entrants each year and 2023 was no different.
Inside this week’s paper is a report and plenty of photos as hundreds were raised for Cancer Research UK.
Elsewhere in the town a tree has been planted to mark the recent coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla while a retired grandmother has become ‘queen of the screen’ after taking part in a video promotion healthy living.
Down in Looe, Neil Pearce and his daughter Hannah vow to fund their treatments after both are diagnosed with incurable blood cancer, while Rogation services have been held in Lanreath and Lansallos.
Up the A38 in Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford has been elected Saltash mayor for the second successive year, while a memorial service held at China Fleet Country Club to commemorate 35th anniversary of Marine’s death.
Looe’s annual May Fayre was at the weekend. Inside are pictures and a report from another special event for the town.
We hear about why campaigners feel Lostwithiel and a nearby castle could be ‘destroyed forever’ by controversial plans to develop a new golf course, and there is a special feature from our reporter Aaron Greenaway on the history of the Camel Trail.
In Bodmin a pottery has been shown on TV while a Bodmin county councillor has hit out over the lack of support from Cornwall Council following the recent stabbings outside Eclipse nightclub which claimed the life of Michael Allen.
There’s also lots more including a sexism row in Fowey, praise for a local charity from a Liskeard headteacher and a report and pictures on Quethiock Coronation Festival.
Former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh returns with his latest column, this time on whether people keep their favourite spots to themselves to avoid overcrowding.
On a slightly different note to normal, our reporter Scarlett Hills-Brooks recently attended Boyzlife at Plymouth Pavilions. Read all about her experience inside, plus there’s a special feature on Caradon Youth Theatre as they give their take on Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows.