What’s in this week’s Cornish Times!
THERE’S plenty going on in Liskeard in this week’s Cornish Times.
Liskeard Ladies RFC’s Under 14s team had a day to remember when they helped form a guard of honour at Sandy Park, home of Exeter Chiefs, when England Women took on their USA counterparts.
We hear all about the day with plenty of pictures to accompany it.
Elsewhere around the town, we hear from Eleanor Zalick ahead of the first ever meeting of a new Quiet Connections group for people suffering with anxiety, while Liskeard Radio are on the appeal for new broadcasters.
Down the coast at Looe there was plenty of smiles on show as the Great River Duck race returned, while over in Saltash the town’s regatta also racked in the crowds.
There’s also an interview with Jon Grainger and Martin John, two men in their 50s, who are about to take on a 1,000-mile plus bike ride to raise money for Parkinson’s UK while we hear all about a new extension at St Dominick Community Shop.
On a more sombre note there’s anger as bus tickets across the Duchy are capped. We hear from local Cornwall councillors on the issue which has been causing plenty of controversy.
As ever there’s the community news from the local villages including a piece on Jackie Goodman, ‘Woman of the Year’at Slimming World at St Martin’s Church branch, and swimmers from Looe doing charity swim in Falmouth, plus much more including former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s fortnightly column and a four-page farming diary.
