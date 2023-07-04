Always a crowd puller and one of the funniest things you will see at the show. The Terriers (and other dog breeds) and their owners line up, a lure is set and the dogs are released. What happens next is often a frenzy, it’s fast, furious and often chaotic as the dogs chase the lure to the finish line. The first dog through the small hole in the hay bale is the winner. Several races for different size and breed dogs are organised so please bring your dog along and have a go – it’s free to enter on the day.