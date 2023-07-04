The Liskeard Show is one of the biggest in the South West, and has always had a wide selection of high quality entries in the large animal classes, and you can see smaller animals, companion dog show, donkeys, poultry, fruit and vegetables, and flowers, as well: or better still, come and compete!
Entertainment
There will be back to back entertainment from 10am to 5pm to keep all showgoers entertained.
Terrier racing:
Always a crowd puller and one of the funniest things you will see at the show. The Terriers (and other dog breeds) and their owners line up, a lure is set and the dogs are released. What happens next is often a frenzy, it’s fast, furious and often chaotic as the dogs chase the lure to the finish line. The first dog through the small hole in the hay bale is the winner. Several races for different size and breed dogs are organised so please bring your dog along and have a go – it’s free to enter on the day.
Dartmoor Hill Ponies Display Team:
The Dartmoor Hill pony display team (pictured below) is made up of a group of children aged 3 to 21 years that have come together to showcase the natural abilities and the versatility of the dartmoor hill pony through their awe-inspiring display.
This year’s theme is ‘the 80s’ and the riders will be creating a breathtaking display showing the intelligence, agility and strength of this wonderful pony.
Showgoers will have the chance to meet the riders and the ponies in person as well as volunteers from the Friends of the Dartmoor hill pony, a charity set up to ensure these ponies will not become extinct. Together they will be happy to talk to you about how the ponies have helped with the conservation of Dartmoors unique eco-system and how important their role on the Moor is.
Horse driving:
Beautiful array of horses and carriages which will be judged traveling around the ring.
Parade of vintage tractors:
Always popular with the crowd. The parade will include a selection of tractors covering the last nine decades along with some implements.
Torpoint Sea Cadets Band:
The Torpoint Sea Cadets Band (below right) will provide a static and marching parade around the main ring to well known tunes.
Public services display (subject to availability on the day):
A chance to see and hear all about the Fire Brigade and Army Reserves units plus get to climb into a Fire Engine and Army Truck!
Decorated Heavy Horses:
A parade of wonderfully decorated Heavy Horses.
The show will be completed by the Young Farmers’ end of show ‘Tug of War’, which is open to all ages.
All about the livestock
The cattle and sheep classes are always one of the highlights of the show enjoying competitors from Cornwall to Somerset, judges coming from Northampton, Scotland and Wales as well as more locally based.
Sheep
There are 151 sheep classes. The Champion judged by Mr Stuart Clatworthy from Somerset. The Fleece Competition continues to prove a great success last year with over 28 fleeces being on display in 2022, so they will continue this year with the Wool Spinners in the same marquee.
Cattle
This year there are 46 Cattle classes. The Supreme Champion Dairy Special Prizes being judged by Mrs J Targett from Somerset and The Beef Supreme Champion being judged by Mr C Hutchings also from Somerset.
The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association has organised a Cornish Points Championship whereby points will be offered towards prizes of first £100 and second £50 in both the open cattle and sheep classes for the exhibitors gaining the most points over the 2023 Cornish Summer show season.
There will be a parade of prize winning cattle and presentation of cups in the cattle ring at 3.30pm.
Horses
We’re excited to announce a number of new classes for this section. This year we’re welcoming gorgeous miniature horses, magnificent Irish Draught Horses and twelve qualifying classes for the London International Horse Show.
We haven’t forgotten our regular crowd pleasers from the elegant side saddle riders to the joyful Shetland ponies and the open Driving classes. We also welcome the Retraining of Racehorses entrants, Arabs, Working Hunters, Mountain and Moorlands and the spectacular Skewbald, Piebald and Spotted horses. There really is something for everyone in the horse showrings so please come and spend some time enjoying our equine spectacle.
Poultry
Unfortunately there will be no poultry again at this year’s show this due to the Avian Flu outbreak. There will be however, an Egg Show! A display of eggs of all shapes and sizes and colours, plus a photography section.
Around the showground
As always there will be plenty around the showground to keep showgoers entertained.
Here are jsut a few of the highlgihts people can expect at this year’s show:
Dog Show
Dog Show is becoming more and more popular each year. There are many different classes to enter with pedigree and novelty classes which are open to all dogs over six months old. Entries are taken on the day from 12noon with judging starting at 1.00pm. Come and see which dogs catch the eye of the judge for this year.
Countryside Area
There is always plenty to see and do here – covering many aspects of the countryside. There will be a cider maker and weaver all showing their skills, mini steam engine and baler, archery, vintage tractors where you can talk ‘all things tractors’ with their owners, alpacas, goats, ponies, donkeys and lots more.
Children’s Entertainment Marquee
There will be lots of things going on in this marquee this year including:- Young Children’s Play area, and the Pop Up Play Village. All activities are free of charge.
Classic Cars
The Classic Car section organised by The Tamar Historical Car Club are an abundance of makes and models will be on show and their keen owners delighted to tell you all about them.
Farming Discovery Zone Marquee
Visit this marquee to see examples of crops that are grown in our area and what they are used for.
There will be a wide range of activities from drawing, grain art, fruit and veg ID, seed planting, soils, butter making, crops and farm technology, plus a methane powered tractor! Oh, and ride-on toy tractors.
Selfie boards
Who doesn’t like a selfie? Visit the Show Secretary’s marquee and take a selfie in a tractor! Plus bring along your pooch and let them have a selfie too behind the doggie frame – all great fun!