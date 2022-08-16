What to keep in your car in case of summer breakdown
Motorists are being urged to pack essential items in their car ahead of any potential breakdowns this summer.
Car leasing experts at LeaseCar.uk have complied their list of items to keep in vehicles during the warmer months in preparation for any car breakdowns.
Summer months may not seem a common time for car breakdowns –— but the warmer weather can wear down the battery, tyres, and exhaust easily.
After calling for a recovery service for yourself and the car, wait times can be lengthy and boring.
The summer heat can feel like an extra pressure on vehicle breakdowns, so it is important to stay prepared in case the worst happens. LeaseCar.uk’s things to keep in the car this summer:
Sun protection
A must-have to keep in vehicles this summer are different forms of sun protection. It is important to stay safe in the heat throughout the warmer months and many of us will not think to pack sun protection if travelling in the car. Pack up sun cream, sun hats and sunglasses in the boot in the event that the car stops working. No-one wants to be stranded on the side of the road in the burning sun without protection.
Warmer clothing
This may seem unnecessary when travelling in the summer, but as everyone dresses for the warmer days in shorts and skirts, few remember to think ahead for the chilly evenings. In preparation for a potential breakdown, pack some warmer clothing, such as a jumper, just in case of long wait times for recovery as it starts to get darker and colder.
Rain jacket
There is always a chance that a summer shower (or worse, a storm) could come along. Pack a foldable rain jacket in case it starts to shower — remember to not go back inside the broken down vehicle even if it does rain, as this can be dangerous.
Water
It is essential to stay hydrated. In the event of a breakdown and the potential to be waiting hours for rescue and recovery, it is unlikely there will be access to any safe drinking water. Pack water in the boot before the journey begins will ensure that dehydration does not become another issue.
Phone charger
One of the most important things after a car breakdown is a mobile phone to call for a recovery service. Take a phone charger and portable charger to keep a good battery life on a phone in case of an emergency. Also remember to keep the mobile phone out of the direct sunlight as this can cause the phone to overheat.
Entertainment
Car breakdowns always run the risk of long wait times by the side of the road. Bring a book to read or a fun game to play to make sure the whole family stays entertained and busy. For little ones, consider packing an educational activity book to make productive use of the time.
