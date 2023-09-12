Craig Jones, M.B.E, who runs Fighting with Pride - an organisation supporting LGBT+ soldiers, says of the play “…the circumstances of serving in the armed forces, I know from my own experience, are unique for LGBT+ people. And this play shines a spotlight upon those circumstances in a terrific way. What Now Productions is a new, Cornwall-based theatre company set up by writer/director Nick Bamford and his partner writer/actor Richard Curnow to develop, produce and perform their new writing. There is clearly an appetite for the work - the company had a fantastic response to their crowdfunding campaign and have raised funds from The Arts Council England and FEAST Cornwall to create the play.