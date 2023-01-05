I WOULD like to wish all readers a happy, prosperous and healthy New Year.
I was pleased to see many celebrations back on at New Year this year.
It was good to see, albeit on television in Cornwall, the London fireworks this year.
It was particularly good to see the tributes to the Queen and our support for Ukraine.
My year started on New Year’s Day with Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions at the Cawsand Dip.
They asked my husband and I to do the judging of the fancy dress (see picture below) this year and I would like to thank all those who took the effort to get dressed up and for raising much-needed funds for local charities in the process.
I would like to congratulate the Unicorns, the Energy drinks, the Tardis, Batman and Popeye & Olive on winning the trophies this year.
I would like to thank the Lions for organising the event and St John Ambulance for watching over the dippers. It was good to see so many family and friends at the event again this year.
At the end of last year, I received news that South West Water had received confirmation that the Government will extend the rebate for our water bills to the end of March 2024. I know that this £50 off will be welcomed by constituents in these difficult times.
South West Water has invested a massive amount to raise standards and with only a relatively small customer base, households in this area saw bills way above the national average.
That is why the government stepped in and delivered this subsidy to help and I am pleased it is continuing.
I was contacted recently by a former Caradon Council Officer who is currently organising a Big Sleep at Pentillie Castle on Friday, February 3, in aid of the homeless charity Alabaré.
They ask that everyone taking part is an adult and in good health. On signing up, they will provide a Welcome Pack that contains a kit list and ideas on how to fundraise.
They are looking for everyone taking part to raise a minimum of £500.
The money raised will make a difference to the lives of many veterans who are given a safe home, and access to training and education. The money will fund their ongoing work to bring more homeless veterans off the street, as well as Alabaré’s Veteran Self-Build Scheme that is currently underway in Plymouth, where veterans are given the opportunity to learn a trade and build their own homes.
People can sign up and find out more at their dedicated page at www.alabare.co.uk/event/the-big-sleep-pentillie-castle
On a personal note, I can report that the government has appointed me as a representative on the council of Europe.
It has 46 member states, unlike the EU’s 27. The Council of Europe is an international organisation founded in the wake of World War II to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe.
It was Sir Winston Churchill who first publicly suggested the creation of a “Council of Europe” in a BBC radio broadcast on March 21, 1943.
At the time he was looking forward to a post-conflict Europe and how we could ensure that the terrible atrocities never happen again.
Last year the council excluded Russia after its unwarranted attack on Ukraine.
I look forward to attending my first meeting later this month and will report back more then about the council.