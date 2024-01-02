Last week started with New Year. I would like to again wish all readers a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.
My New Year’s Day started down at Cawsand Bay watching the many brave swimmers take the plunge off the beach.
It was also good to see The Rame Gig Club provide hot drinks and much needed sustenance for the swimmers whilst raising funds for the clubs sporting activities throughout the year.
Whilst there was no formal fancy dress dip this year I was impressed by how many took the plunge. I have to confess not jumping in myself this year but I have in the past raising money for the Fishermen’s Mission. I can confirm it is very cold.
On Tuesday last week it was back to work in the office in Liskeard. One of the sad duties I had was to write to Vanessa Leslie of Ethy House. Her husband Andrew sadly passed away just before Christmas and he will be sadly missed. Among his many roles was as President of the Cornwall Garden Society.
On Friday morning I joined the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club in Torpoint.
It was good to join over fifty people at the breakfast. The breakfast at the Carbeile Inn takes place on the first Friday of each month. The breakfasts allow veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel to ‘meet face to face in a relaxed, safe, social environment to enjoy breakfast and banter, to combat loneliness and allow veterans to return to the tribe’.
Everyone just pays for their own breakfast and the Torpoint Club also held a raffle to raise some funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
I would like to thank them for their kind invitation to the breakfast which was both very tasty and a great way for me to chat to many constituents in an informal atmosphere.
Before becoming the Member of Parliament, I worked for the Rame Practice doctor’s surgery, as a receptionist, and it was very sad to say farewell to the first Senior Partner who I worked under at the Cawsand Surgery on Friday.
The funeral service at Maker Church was a really fitting tribute to a real gentleman who gave so many years of service to the local community of Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula.
It was also good to see the three original Partners, Dr Davis, Dr Forsyth and Dr Mallett reunited and I was honoured join them and former Practice nurse Pamela Picton who represented the other nurses who could not attend.
My sincere condolences to his children Julian and Liz along with his grandchildren. Rest in peace Dr Franklin and thank you for looking after us all for so long.
Many people have written to me following the ITV drama on the Horizon Post Office scandal. I had constituents directly affected and it is important that compensation is paid and that lessons are learnt.
The Minister has assured me that, “The government is committed to securing justice for the postmasters affected by the scandal”.
He continued that, “The government wants to make sure that the truth about the scandal is known, that mistakes are learnt from and to ensure that nothing similar happens in future. It has set up an independent inquiry under former High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams.” It is clear that what happened was wrong and I will continue to work with those affected.