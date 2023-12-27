I would like to wish all readers a happy, prosperous and healthy New Year.
I know that this can be a tough time for many people and if my office can help please contact me directly by emailing [email protected] or by contacting my office on 01579 344428 or by visiting it in The Parade, Liskeard PL14 6AF.
I have really enjoyed seeing a lot of my family over the Christmas and New Year period.
Whilst I was able to visit or welcome many of my family who live locally my husband Bob caught up with his family on Zoom.
With a mother in North Wales, his siblings in Essex and Scotland and an Uncle in Australia this technology has allowed them to speak to each other during this festive period and highlights how important it is that we have good internet access in all areas and I will continue to work with the government to ensure Cornwall has good coverage.
We are so lucky to have so many areas of parkland and countryside here in South East Cornwall.
During the festive period I took advantage of the fantastic Mount Edgcumbe Park to get some exercise.
It was wonderful to see a herd of deer at the top of the park and the fantastic views over the river Tamar with my husband and children.
It has been good to meet so many people over the festive season. It was a festive scene in St James Church in Torpoint with all their Christmas trees from many local organisations and businesses.
Afterwards I joined Santa with the Torpoint & Rame Lions collecting money for the Lions causes and bringing Christmas cheer to the neighbourhood.
The Lions do a lot of work within their local community and the Santa tour raises a lot of funds for both local causes and some for the Lions International help. I would like to thank the local Lions for all they do. I was pleased to hear from the Windy Ridge restaurant recently all the work they are doing with Age UK.
The Windy Ridge reached out to the Community Well Being Team at Age UK and were able to extend a warm hand of friendship and provide a free Christmas carvery to their members. This will be extended to their charity twice a month throughout 2024. Over last year they raised £1,200 by organising fund raising events for Children’s Hospice South West.
I would like to thank them and all the local businesses who have done so much raising funds for charities within the local community and further afield.
I know our local business community, be they big or small, does so much to help people and they deserve our thanks.
One national piece of news that has not hit the headlines is that the government are introducing a new British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE, providing pupils with an important life skill.
I have met with charities who work with the deaf in parliament and met hearing dogs for the deaf.
The new qualification will be introduced from September 2025 and I hope that it will increase the number of those who can sign to improve communication for all those in our society.