I AM delighted to spend time with my husband, daughter and son this Christmas as well as having other family and friends join us over the festive period.
This year I purchased my turkey from local farmer Rick Matthews which is always superb and of course the ample supply of delicious pigs in blankets from Ough’s Butchers in Liskeard.
I have been trying to get round many events to meet as many people as I can over the Christmas period. The St Lalluwy’s Church Menheniot Christmas Tree Festival was particularly impressive with so many Christmas trees in the church.
Alongside all the trees that were decorated by charities, organisations and local firms there was an area with many trees titled the ‘Prayer Forest’. This was an area where people could hang their prayers or hopes for the future on a tree in the church. The local priest told me that lots of people and many children had used the area over the time of the festival.
It was particularly nice to join my staff, local Conservative councillors and senior Conservative Association officers at a meal in the Windy Ridge at Trerulefoot. It is good to be able to thank them for the hard work they undertake over the year supporting this constituency. They do so much for our local area.
On the Monday before Christmas it was fantastic to see ‘Elf The Musical’ in Liskeard Public Hall. The musical was based on the popular movie ‘Elf’ where Buddy the elf travels from the North Pole to New York City in search of his father and Buddy falls in love in New York as well. The role of Buddy was done proud by Zac Bryce and the rest of the cast brought Buddy’s story to life.
I am really pleased that the government chose Sterts to award £300,000 of “levelling up” money in recognition of its service to rural communities meaning that Sterts will have an updated building to perform in following weather related damage last year. I look forward to enjoying future productions at Upton Cross.
I am really pleased that Cornwall Council have decided to scrap a proposal to cut school bus services across Cornwall. This is something that I have raised along with South East Cornwall Conservative councillors and am pleased that our arguments have been listened to. Some of the routes that have been deemed safe for school children to walk were in my opinion dangerous and I would like to thank the Cornwall Council their action.
It is also good to hear about the use of hydrogen by announcing the 11 green hydrogen projects that have been successful in the government’s first funding round for new low carbon hydrogen production. The 11 green hydrogen projects covering many areas across the country that have been successful in the government’s first funding round for new low carbon hydrogen production. I hope to see successful projects from Cornwall in the further rounds of funding.
Low carbon hydrogen will be vital for ensuring energy security and achieving net zero. It will be needed to decarbonise vital UK industrial sectors and heavy transport, and to support resilience and security for our power system. In the process hydrogen could transform our industrial heartlands, unlocking over 12,000 jobs and up to £11-billion in private investment by 2030 across the UK.
I would like to wish all readers a happy, prosperous and healthy New Year.