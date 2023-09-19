I was pleased when I got a call from the new Minister for Levelling Up, Jacob Young MP, to let me know that Sterts Theatre in Cornwall will be restored with £300,000 so that it can resume its community and professional performances. The cover for the theatre at Upton Cross was badly damaged in the sun and storms of last year. Sterts has a great history of supporting performers for around 35 years and it is fantastic that the government is giving this grant in South East Cornwall as part of a £12.3-million levelling up boost through the Community Ownership Fund which has now given £49.3-million for 195 projects across the UK. Jacob Young explained, “Our priority is to support communities and deliver opportunities right across the country, which is why we’re investing £12.3m to secure the future of cherished community institutions. These places – from pubs to historic railway lines – are the golden thread which run through our social fabric, and keeping them going is vital for supporting communities.” The Community Ownership Fund is currently open again for bids and will close on October 11, 2023, and I would urge groups to apply for up to £2m in funding for the very first time.