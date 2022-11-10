Westminster column with Sheryll Murray
My week last week started with me chairing a debate on a petition about the nationalising energy companies.
As Chair my job was to facilitate the debate in Westminster Hall. I know that 160 constituents signed the petition asking that this debate take place and I can report that this has now happened.
On Monday evening I joined the Chief Minister of Gibraltar to celebrate Gibraltar Day in London. Normally Gibraltar Day is celebrated on the 10th September however due to the death of our Sovereign the celebration was cancelled.
On Tuesday I attended my regular meeting of Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee. At this meeting we discussed a draft report into plastic waste which the Committee has been working on. There is no doubt that plastic waste is one of the biggest global environmental challenges. The report estimated that around 380 million tons of plastic are produced every year. Small parts of plastics can be found in our seas, our soil, animals and even ourselves. This is an important issue and we must look at ways we can reduce this.
On Wednesday I took a bottle of Cornish Orchards along to the National Association of Cider Makers event in Parliament. I am incredibly proud of the fantastic cider being produced in this constituency by Cornish Orchards and it was good to be able to promote this at this event.
In the afternoon I chaired a Delegated Legislation Committee which will allow licensed premises which only have the ability to sell alcohol on site to also be able to sell where it is not consumed on the premises. This temporary measure was brought in during coronavirus to help these businesses and the government wished to extend this for another year.
On Thursday I chaired another Delegated Legislation Committee. This meeting was about the concern over drugs at football matches. The law change will see all those who attend football matches and who supply or use class A drugs subject, or potentially subject, to football banning order proceedings upon conviction.
On Friday I visited Looe Bay Holiday Park which is managed by Parkdean Resorts. It was good to meet with the site manager. It was good to be able to tour the park and hear about the plans they have to improve the park and how they want to work more with the local community. It was also good to meet some of the staff at the park including an apprentice who is learning about park management.
On Sunday I attended the Field of Remembrance Dedication which took place outside Webb’s House at 2pm. This annual event is run by the Liskeard Branch of the Royal British Legion. It was good to catch up with Cornwall Councillors Nick Craker and Jane Pascoe and many of the Town Councillors at the service.
