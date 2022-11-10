Westminster column with Sheryll Murray

On Tuesday I attended my regular meeting of Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee. At this meeting we discussed a draft report into plastic waste which the Committee has been working on. There is no doubt that plastic waste is one of the biggest global environmental challenges. The report estimated that around 380 million tons of plastic are produced every year. Small parts of plastics can be found in our seas, our soil, animals and even ourselves. This is an important issue and we must look at ways we can reduce this.