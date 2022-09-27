Westminster column with Sheryll Murray
Subscribe newsletter
Last week in Parliament there were two very important statements which effect us here in South East Cornwall.
The first was by the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP. She set out her plan to improve health care by tackling what she termed her A,B,C,D of ambulances, backlogs, care and doctors and dentistry.
On ambulances she outlined how the government would aim to reduce the time it takes for ambulances to hand over patients to hospitals so they can get back onto the road. She also outlined an increase in call handlers for 999 and 111 calls so that people can get through to the treatment they need and an aim to expand treatment options for those that do not need to go to hospital. She also outlined more available hospital beds so that there is space when people leave the ambulance in hospitals.
On backlogs following the pandemic she outlined an expansion of capacity with goals of reductions in the waiting for treatment over the next couple of years.
On care a £500-million fund will support discharge from hospital into the community and bolster the social care workforce, to free up beds for patients who need them and will focus on recruitment in this key sector.
Finally on doctors she outlined her goal of making it easier to access general practice and to expand pharmacy services so those that do not need an appointment can still get the assistance they need. On dentists she said that the government have a goal of everyone seeking NHS dental care to receive it when they need it.
Having worked in the NHS for over twenty years before becoming an MP this is an issue I care deeply about and I will be pushing the government to ensure much needed improvements are happening on the ground.
The second statement last week was made by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP.
This was an incredibly important statement which will limit the unit price that consumers pay for electricity and gas. For the next two years the typical annual household bill will be £2,500. The government will also keep the Energy Bill Support Scheme giving households £400 off their bills this winter and the Energy Bill Relief Scheme will discount wholesale gas and electricity prices for all businesses, charities, schools and hospitals providing a price guarantee equivalent to what has been offered to households. I know this has caused a lot of concern.
There was also a focus on growth. He outlined a number of measures to do this which included cutting taxes, simplifying taxes and cutting red tape. He also outlined new Investment Zones and I am working with others to see if we can get one in East Cornwall. We also need more homes for workers in Cornwall and the government outlined a reduction to stamp duty and a goal to build more housing. I hope this focus on growth will boost the standards of living of everyone in Cornwall and will be watching progress carefully.
There is no doubt that the new Government under The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP as Prime Minister have made substantial changes quickly and are focusing on issues which have been raised by constituents to me. This focus on issues which people care about is important.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |