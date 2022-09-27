Westminster column with Sheryll Murray

On ambulances she outlined how the government would aim to reduce the time it takes for ambulances to hand over patients to hospitals so they can get back onto the road. She also outlined an increase in call handlers for 999 and 111 calls so that people can get through to the treatment they need and an aim to expand treatment options for those that do not need to go to hospital. She also outlined more available hospital beds so that there is space when people leave the ambulance in hospitals.