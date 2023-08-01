I was pleased to hear from the Health Secretary last week that a new Community Diagnostic Centre is coming to Cornwall and one to Devon. The centres aim to achieve earlier diagnoses for patients through easier, faster, and more direct access to the full range of diagnostic tests needed to understand patients’ symptoms including breathlessness, cancer, ophthalmology. Whilst the locations are not in South East Cornwall this additional capacity will help reduce waiting times at already operating NHS services helping my constituents get the diagnostic services they need.