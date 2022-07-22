Western gateway and peninsula transport STBS launch South West freight strategy

Councillor Manda Rigby Freight Lead Member at Western Gateway said: “We are pleased to present the joint freight strategy and believe this to be an excellent piece of collaborative working between the Western Gateway and Peninsula Transport STBs. Taking a joined-up approach to freight in the region has helped us to recommend interventions that we hope will improve freight efficiency, reduce freight journey times, congestion and carbon emissions and support economic growth. Throughout the development of the strategy, we have brought together private and public sector stakeholders on a regional basis who will continue to work together through the South West Freight Steering Group.”