Joe Cartwright’s photograph of an ambulance battling snowy conditions as the Beast from the East hit the UK won the 'Our Environment' category.
The national competition, run by NHS England in partnership with Fujifilm, saw hundreds of the health service’s staff and volunteers from across the country enter photographs that told their unique stories of what the NHS means to them. Joe, from Totnes, was one of five winners.
The winners, each of whom represent the broad range of professions across the health service, were picked from a shortlist of 75 photographs across five different categories and their photographs will be displayed at the NHS 75th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday (July 5).
The list of winning photographers boasts a senior pharmacist, a research nurse and a paramedic.
All of the 75 shortlisted images will also be displayed in an exhibition titled ‘Our NHS at 75’, held at the FUJIFILM House of Photography in Covent Garden, London, and open to public viewing from July 5, exactly 75 years to the day that the NHS was established.
The competition saw hundreds of eye-catching images submitted, representing the full gambit of life across the NHS, with the winners selected by a six-strong judging panel as those that best represented the incredible care, expertise and ingenuity that is continually evident in the health service up and down the country.