Wellbeing Hub free sessions
THE East Cornwall Primary Care Network are now holding a number of free sessions across North and South East Cornwall.
Their initiative, The Wellbeing Hub aims for you to meet new people and find ways to boost your health and wellbeing.
The schedule is as follows: Monday: Downderry Hub, The Zone (2pm to 4pm) –Fourth Monday of the month.
Tuesday: Cuppa Companions, Launceston Library (10am to midday), First Tuesday of the month; St Germans Hub, Eliot Hall (10am to midday), Second Tuesday of the month; Cuppa Companions, Old School Hall, Menheniot (10am to midday), third Tuesday of the month.
Wednesday: Saltash Hub, The Community Kitchen, 8 Fore Street, Saltash (10am to 1pm), every Wednesday; Torpoint Hub, Torpoint Library (1pm to 3pm), every Wednesday.
Thursday: Looe Hub, Looe Library (10am to midday), every other Thursday; ‘Well Played’Games Club, Callington Library (2pm to 4pm), every Thursday.
Friday: Crafty Toasty, Liskerrett Centre, Liskeard (10am to midday), second and fourth Friday of the month; Millbrook Meetup, Millbrook Village Hall (9am to 11am), every Friday from September 30.
To find out more, contact Laura Chapman on 07974 706376 or at [email protected] or alternatively Jayne Roycroft on 07968 706112 or email [email protected]
