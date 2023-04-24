Lisa Briscoe, the college’s director of student experience, has urged potential students to come along to the final open event of the academic year: “We are eager to welcome potential students and their families at Open Evening. Applications for the 2023-24 academic year are still open, so this event will be the last chance for prospective students to take a look around our facilities and speak to our experienced tutors. We look forward to welcoming you all at Truro College on May 4.”