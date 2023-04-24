Prospective students from all over Cornwall and beyond are encouraged to visit Truro College’s Open Evening, which is the final Open Event for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.
The event, which will be taking place on Thursday, May 4, will allow guests will be able to meet with lecturers and student ambassadors, tour the facilities and participate in activities to learn about life and studying at the College.
Attendees can also register to attend an apprenticeship talk at 6pm, which will help prospective students learn more about the options available to them. Guests can also find out how they can complete a Duke of Edinburgh award alongside their studies.
The brand-new Career Zone, a facility constructed as part of an investment of £1.375-million from the Department for Education, will be available to explore for the first time since its opening. In this area in the heart of the campus, there will be an opportunity to talk to the University Centre Truro and Penwith team, for those who are looking to go into Higher Education while staying in sunny Cornwall.
Potential students and parents will also get the chance to explore the College’s £7.3-million Institute of Technology Valency building, as well as the new state-of-the-art electric vehicle labs which were toured by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during National Apprenticeship Week in February.
For more creatively minded individuals, the photography studio will be open for guests to have their portrait taken, or they can try their hand at music with an open mic session and mixing studio recordings with the music tutors.
Technical course tasters on offer will include building a brick arch, classes in plastering and dry lining, as well as carpentry tasters. Guests can also try light vehicle maintenance and virtual welding with VR headsets.
Lisa Briscoe, the college’s director of student experience, has urged potential students to come along to the final open event of the academic year: “We are eager to welcome potential students and their families at Open Evening. Applications for the 2023-24 academic year are still open, so this event will be the last chance for prospective students to take a look around our facilities and speak to our experienced tutors. We look forward to welcoming you all at Truro College on May 4.”
The event will run from 5pm until 8pm, and guests are advised to arrive after 4.30pm to avoid having to register their vehicles. No booking for the event is required, simply turn up on the day.
More information is available on the Truro and Penwith College website www.truro-penwith.ac.uk/event/truro-college-open-evening-thu-04-may-2023