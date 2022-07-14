Weekend lifeguard patrols to start ( )

WEEKEND lifeguard patrols will start on Freathy Beach in Whitsand Bay from July 23.

The RNLI lifeguard service is now in operation across 90 beaches in the South West and will ramp up to full capacity for the summer holiday.

RNLI lifeguards patrol between the hours of 10am to 6pm. Professionally trained in casualty care, lifesaving techniques in and out of the water and water and land craft operations, the main role of a lifeguard is to prevent incidents occurring and to educate, inform and advise the public about possible dangers, whilst keeping everyone safe and able to enjoy their time at the coast.

Steve Instance, the RNLI’s Water Safety Lead for the South West said: “People in the South West have a wide range of options to always choose a lifeguarded beach. If you’re heading in the water always swim between the red and yellow flags – this area is actively patrolled by the lifeguards and is the safest for swimming and body-boarding.”