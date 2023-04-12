The persistent, heavy showers seen throughout today as Storm Noa made its track through Cornwall is set to end this evening.
That's according to the Met Office, who say that this evening's weather forecast should see mostly dry conditions.
However, the yellow weather warning, which warns of the potential of strong winds, remains in place until 8pm tonight.
Weather for the rest of the week
Today:
Showers merging into longer periods of rain with heavy bursts. Hail and thunder are possible in places. A drier end to the day with some sunshine, especially in the west. Very windy with severe gales on coasts. Feeling unseasonably cold. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Tonight:
Staying windy this evening, but gales gradually becoming confined to coasts. Turning much drier with long clear periods and becoming chilly. Further showers, possibly heavy returning to western areas later. Minimum temperature 5 °C.
Thursday:
A drier and brighter day for most with sunny spells. Scattered showers developing, these turning locally heavy, but some places staying dry. Feeling a little warmer with much lighter winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday:
Breezy on Friday with outbreaks of rain, then a fine day on Saturday with sunny spells and lighter winds. Rather cloudy on Sunday with rain and drizzle. Temperatures gradually rising.