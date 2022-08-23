Water butts are out of stock due to demand
Saturday 27th August 2022 7:00 am
South West Water ()
THOSE living in areas covered by South West Water are now entitled to free water-saving products.
If you are on a water meter, you can receive a number of products that will be delivered for free from the Save Water Save Money website.
Among them are buffaloo bags that save water with every flush, shower and tap inserts that aerate and reduce the amount of water used, shower timers and more.
Such has been the response, South West Water tweeted last Thursday: “We’re sorry. due to exceptionally high demand, water butts are out of stock. In the last 24 hours we’ve given away 16,000 water butts. We’re working with our supplier to source extra butts!”
To do your bit, visit www.savewatersavemoney.co.uk
