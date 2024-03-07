A NORTH Cornwall town’s ‘biggest ever’ St Piran’s Day event lived up to its billing – with a guest appearance from the sunshine too.
Approximately 400 school children from Bodmin and adjacent villages primary schools joined dignitaries including Councillor Phillip Cooper, the mayor, Cllr Mike Barbery, the deputy mayor, the town crier, local politicians, local clergy, former MPs, and former mayors for a parade through the town’s high street before gathering on Mount Folly for performances and speeches.
Joining the dignitaries and youth of the town were three VIP guests, with Colonel Edward Bolitho, the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, the High Sheriff of Cornwall and the Grand Bard of Gorsedh Kernow joining in the celebrations of Cornwall’s patron saint.
After the speeches, those in attendance bore witness to carefully choreographed dances from the primary school students in attendance, with the children from the different schools, including Lanivet and Cardinham primary schools joining together in celebration of St Piran.
Once the ceremony was over, the children and dignitaries ventured to the nearby St Petroc’s Church for a special service, finished of course with none other than a Cornish pasty as both a reward and Cornish themed treat for those who celebrated the centrepoint of Cornish tradition.
