WASSAIL events will be taking place across Cornwall in the upcoming weeks.
The Wassail, which often happens on or just after the twelfth night after Christmas, sees Wassailers pour cider onto the roots of the apple trees which will bring this year’s harvest while singing songs in the hope that the year ahead will bring a good harvest.
Rooted in the traditions of Anglo-Saxon England and pagan customs, the word “Wassail” originates from the phrase ‘waes hael,’ which wishes ‘good health.’
Bodmin
The 401st Bodmin Wassail will be on Monday, January 6.
The group will be at Bodmin town centre between 2.30pm and 3.40pm, as well as at the Garland Ox between 6.15pm-6.30pm followed by the Masons Arms at 6.40pm-7pm. The day will end The Hole in the Wall at 10.45pm.
The Bodmin Wassail sees a group of performers will visit homes and businesses to mark the occasion and raise money for a good cause through their visits and performances. This year’s event will raise money to support young carers at Bodmin College.
Cotehele, Saltash
Come and join Cotehele’s annual Wassail as visitors scare away the evil spirits from the orchard to ensure a bumper crop on Saturday, December 21.
Visitors meet outside reception at 11am to pick up song sheets and hear the band warm up. The Oss will arrive at 11.20am, be sure to look out for him. Visitors will step off from reception at 11.30am, heading towards the orchards.
Fancy dress, pots and pans and musical instruments encouraged. Help ensure a healthy crop of apples for next year at this wassail.
Newquay
The town’s Wassail will be taking place at Newquay Orchard on Sunday, January 12.
Join in the cherished tradition where everyone come together to embrace the spirit of community, ward off winter spirits, and raise a toast to a fruitful harvest for the year ahead.
There will be live entertainment, willow weaving and a traditional singalong from 12.30pm. Visitors are asked to meet at 2pm at Heart and Soul, to join in the community Wassail parade.
Pentire, Wadebridge
National Trust site Pentire will host the Wassail on Sunday, January 5 between 12pm to 3pm.
Join the traditional ceremony to awaken the cider apple trees to ensure a fruitful harvest in the autumn.
Pentire are hosting Jolly Good Music who'll be presenting the ceremony and playing traditional music. There'll also be apple themed activities.
St Austell
In Search of Tywardreath (ISOT) are hosting a Wassailing event on Thursday, January 11.
The event starts at the Ship Inn at 2.30pm for dancing and singing and then proceeds to the Community Orchard at Polmear Parc at 3.30pm. People are encouraged to no park in Polmear Parc unless they have mobility problems.
At 4pm, the Wassailing which will awaken the spirits of the trees, proceeds around the orchard making noise to drive the bad spirits away. 5pm marks the return to the Ship inn for more merriment, hot drinks, soup and more.
St Ives
The St Ives Community Orchard Wassail will take place on Saturday, January 25 between 3pm-6pm.
One and all are invited to the annual orchard celebration to wish St Ives’ trees good health, to liven up the darkest days, and wake the orchard from its winter slumber.
Expect fire, singing, orchard cider and juice, merriment, and much toasting of the trees.