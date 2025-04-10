RESIDENTS are being urged to be vigilant when hiring tradespeople following reports of rogue traders operating in Newquay, St Austell and Hayle in recent weeks.
Cornwall Council’s Trading Standards has issued the warning after the team received a spate of complaints about over-priced, poor quality and unnecessary roofing work.
Customers have contacted tradespeople after receiving flyers advertising roofing and home improvement works.
The traders claim once at the property that they have found serious problems and give over-priced quotes for the repairs.
In one incident an elderly resident enquired about having their roof cleaned.
The traders claimed after inspecting the roof the membrane was damaged and quoted £20,000 to repair it. The property was in excellent condition and there had been no known issues with the roof.
Gary Webster, Trading Standards group leader said: “Our officers have been out responding to concerns about roofing issues in Mid and West Cornwall over the last two weeks.
“This is the time of year when many homeowners will be looking to freshen up their home or make repairs, with roofing a particular focus whilst there is dry weather. We’re asking people to stay vigilant and do their research before agreeing to any work being carried out.”
Officers are concerned that more vulnerable customers will be pressured into agreeing for works to commence before the end of the 14-day cooling off period.
Mr Webster added: “Unfortunately, we have seen a sharp spike in complaints, which we are now investigating. There appears to be network of connected businesses and individuals, sub-contracting work between themselves and leaving the homeowner unclear as to who they are actually dealing with.”
Trading Standards has advice for anyone considering roofing repairs:
• Never agree to work as a result of a cold call or direct approach. If you need work doing, make sure you do your own research into local traders.
• Recommendations from friends and family of reliable, local tradespeople can be really helpful but also do your own research before choosing one.
• Consider using a business that is part of a legitimate trader approval scheme, such as the Trading Standards approved Buy With Confidence scheme.
• Where possible, get multiple quotes, but be aware that the cheapest quote does not always mean the best. Before any work is agreed, ensure that there is a written agreement that sets out exactly what will be done and the total price.
• Not all trader approval schemes or online platforms do robust checks, and this can be exploited by the rogues. Make sure you understand how these schemes approve the businesses they promote and what protections exist if things go wrong.
• Don’t be pressured into agreeing work too quickly. Unless it is an emergency, the law requires that the trader to gives you a minimum of 14 days to allow you to change your mind. Genuine businesses will normally be busy and will not need to get the work started immediately.
• Particularly with roofing issues that are difficult to inspect yourself, always be sceptical when the trader claims to have found more serious problems. This is especially true where you weren’t aware of a serious leak or damage beforehand. Don’t agree to further work without a second opinion or seeking further quotes.
• Don’t be fooled by websites, local addresses, glossy brochures, limited companies or sign-written vehicles – these are easy to acquire by fraudulent businesses.
• If at any point you become concerned, contact Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 for advice. If necessary, they will refer the matter to Trading Standards.